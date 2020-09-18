Slavic Fraternity Drills Scheduled, But Also Response to Hostile Forces - Russian Diplomat

The Slavic Fraternity drills were planned in advance, but they also now serve as a response to Belarus' neighbors who consider destabilizing the country, Russian Ambassador in Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said Friday

"scheduled drills should not concern or frighten anyone," the ambassador said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"But, on the other hand, this is a clear response to all the forces, primarily from neighboring countries, that think they can destabilize the situation, allow for groundless interference into the affairs of independent Belarus and put unprecedented pressure on the social and political situation here," the diplomat said.