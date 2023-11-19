Sleepless India fans ready for World Cup title clash

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Thousands of sleepless flag-waving fans sporting blue India jerseys clogged roads outside the world's biggest cricket stadium early Sunday, too excited to sleep as excitement built ahead of the World Cup final.

Drivers honked at fans blocking roads, shouting slogans and bargaining with roadside hawkers hours before the Sunday afternoon finale between the cricket-crazy hosts and the game's traditional powerhouse Australia.

The blockbuster conclusion of cricket's showpiece tournament, with 48 matches over 46 days between 10 teams at 10 venues, wraps up Sunday at the grand 132,000-seat arena named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's western city of Ahmedabad.

With fans attending the game from distant parts of India and across the world, the city is packed, with some hotels charging 10 times regular rates.