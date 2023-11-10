Open Menu

Sleepy Cameron Smith Right In The Mix At Hong Kong Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Cameron Smith said he was "still a bit asleep" after an early start to his second round but roused himself for a share of second place at the Hong Kong Open on Friday.

The 2022 British Open champion, the joint overnight leader in the $2 million Asian Tour International Series event, carded six birdies against two bogeys for four-under-par 66.

The Australian was alongside South Korea's Bae Sang-moon on 11-under overall at the halfway stage at a sweltering Fanling, a shot behind leader Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand.

The 30-year-old Smith, one of the biggest Names to make the jump to the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, was out for his second round starting at 6:45 am.

"The 3:30 alarm this morning was a little bit much," said Smith, who is chasing victory at Asia's oldest professional golf tournament for the first time.

"The body wasn't quite there this morning, it was probably still a little bit asleep.

"But I managed to do what I really needed to do and go into the weekend with a shot."

Asked by AFP if he planned to practise in the afternoon, Smith said he was instead going to have a nap.

Phachara goes into the weekend top of the leaderboard after shooting a seven-under-par 63 to go with his opening-round 65.

Lee Chieh-po was among a group of five players on 10-under overall, two shots off the lead, the Taiwanese claiming an ace on the way to a second-round 65.

