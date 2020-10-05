UrduPoint.com
S.Leone Schools Reopen Six Months After Virus Shutdown

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Schools in Sierra Leone reopened after six months on Monday, as parents weighed whether it was safe for children to resume lessons

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Schools in Sierra Leone reopened after six months on Monday, as parents weighed whether it was safe for children to resume lessons.

School shuttered in the poor West African nation in March after the first coronavirus case was detected, affecting nearly three million children.

Face masks and hand washing have been made compulsory in schools across the country, where 2,269 coronavirus cases with 72 deaths have been officially registered.

"The normal school assembly has been suspended to reduce the gathering of school children and we encourage our pupils -- if they feel sick -- they should stay home or visit the nearest health centre," Florence Koymebeh, principal of the Freetown Secondary School forGirls told AFP.

Some of the schools visited by AFP in the capital Freetown were partially empty.

