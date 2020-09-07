UrduPoint.com
Slightly Over 0.6% Of Russia's Population Have Contracted COVID-19 - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Slightly over 0.6 percent of all the people living in Russia have contracted COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor public health watchdog, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Slightly over 0.6 percent of all the people living in Russia have contracted COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor public health watchdog, said on Monday.

"Slightly over 0.6 percent of the total population are confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus infection in the past months, since January 1," Popova said at the All-Russian Congress on Infectious Diseases.

Russia's COVID-19 herd immunity studies show that the share of people immune to the coronavirus ranges from 4 percent to 50 percent in different regions across the country, Popova added.

"We launched the herd immunity monitoring in late June ... As of today, we see that the share [of immune people] ranges from 4 percent to 50 percent in different regions," Popova said

Popova also said that around 3 million individuals who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients have been placed under medical monitoring since the beginning of the pandemic.

