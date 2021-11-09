Slightly Over 10% of Egyptians Fully Immunized Against COVID-19 - Presidential Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Some 11 million of Egypt's 102 million population, or slightly over 10%, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mohamed Awad Tag el-Din, presidential adviser for health affairs, said.

"To date, we have used over 32 million doses of vaccines. Some 11 million citizens have received both vaccine doses, some citizens have received one dose.

In general 20 million citizens are vaccinated," the official said, as quoted by the Al Kahera Wal Nas broadcaster late on Monday.

The authorities plan to inoculate 40 million people by the end of December, the adviser said.

Egypt started its nationwide immunization effort in late January and is currently using the vaccines by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, as well as Russia's Sputnik V.

The Arab country is witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic, with over 337,000 cases registered so far, including more than 19,000 fatalities.