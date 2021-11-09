UrduPoint.com

Slightly Over 10% Of Egyptians Fully Immunized Against COVID-19 - Presidential Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

Slightly Over 10% of Egyptians Fully Immunized Against COVID-19 - Presidential Adviser

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Some 11 million of Egypt's 102 million population, or slightly over 10%, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mohamed Awad Tag el-Din, presidential adviser for health affairs, said.

"To date, we have used over 32 million doses of vaccines. Some 11 million citizens have received both vaccine doses, some citizens have received one dose.

In general 20 million citizens are vaccinated," the official said, as quoted by the Al Kahera Wal Nas broadcaster late on Monday.

The authorities plan to inoculate 40 million people by the end of December, the adviser said.

Egypt started its nationwide immunization effort in late January and is currently using the vaccines by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, as well as Russia's Sputnik V.

The Arab country is witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic, with over 337,000 cases registered so far, including more than 19,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt January December Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.28 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.28 million

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

11 hours ago
 Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, n ..

Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, no mortality reported

10 hours ago
 Supreme Court always takes step to protect minorit ..

Supreme Court always takes step to protect minority rights; Chief Justice of Pak ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.