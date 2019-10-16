Slim 52% Majority of US Voters Wants Trump Impeached - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US democratic and independent voters have become increasingly supportive of House of Representatives efforts to impeach President Donald Trump , raising support for impeachment to a narrow majority, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Public opinion on whether Trump should be impeached remains mixed, but Americans now lean slightly more in favor of impeachment and removal from office compared with where they stood in June," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Since June, Democrats' and independents' support for impeachment has grown, while Republicans' views have not changed, the release said.

"The change among independents is enough that a majority of that group (55 percent) now favors Trump being impeached and removed from office," the release said.

Support for impeachment was already high among Democrats, at 81 percent in June, but now approaches 90 percent, while just 6 percent of Republicans want Trump removed from office, the release added.

In addition, the overall approval rating for Congress now stands at 25 percent, rising seven points since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry in late September.

The increase in approval of Congress resulted from a 15-percentage-point jump among Democrats (from 19 percent to 34 percent) as well as a smaller increase among independents (from 19 percent to 25 percent), the release said. Republicans' rating of Congress was stable, at 17 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump's approval rating remained flat, at 39 percent compared with 40 percent in late September update, the low end of a 37 percent to 46 percent range recorded in 2019 so far, according to the poll.