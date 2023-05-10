Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requirements as Mandates Expire - Poll

Slightly more than half of Americans, or 52%, still support vaccination requirements for school employees and government workers as the Biden administration's vaccine mandates to combat the COVID-19 pandemic ended, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Slightly more than half of Americans, or 52%, still support vaccination requirements for school employees and government workers as the Biden administration's vaccine mandates to combat the COVID-19 pandemic ended, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted as the Biden administration ended the COVID-19 public health emergency and ended vaccination mandates for Federal workers and contractors.

"A slim majority of US adults (52%) are still "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the omicron variant, including 59% of those who have been vaccinated," a release on the poll said.

The poll results show that 49% of respondents also back such requirements for businesses, the release added.

The poll results also reveal that very few Americans view COVID-19 as a "severe" health risk and roughly a quarter are still generally concerned about the virus, according to the release.