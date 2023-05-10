UrduPoint.com

Slim Majority Of Americans Back Vaccine Requirements As Mandates Expire - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requirements as Mandates Expire - Poll

Slightly more than half of Americans, or 52%, still support vaccination requirements for school employees and government workers as the Biden administration's vaccine mandates to combat the COVID-19 pandemic ended, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Slightly more than half of Americans, or 52%, still support vaccination requirements for school employees and government workers as the Biden administration's vaccine mandates to combat the COVID-19 pandemic ended, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted as the Biden administration ended the COVID-19 public health emergency and ended vaccination mandates for Federal workers and contractors.

"A slim majority of US adults (52%) are still "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the omicron variant, including 59% of those who have been vaccinated," a release on the poll said.

The poll results show that 49% of respondents also back such requirements for businesses, the release added.

The poll results also reveal that very few Americans view COVID-19 as a "severe" health risk and roughly a quarter are still generally concerned about the virus, according to the release.

Related Topics

Government Slim

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appoin ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi A ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PT ..

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PTI's workers attack on Radio, A ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counte ..

Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counter Riots - Police

4 minutes ago
 Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arr ..

Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arrested in Pakistan - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Spanish Trade Union Urges 45,000 Justice Officials ..

Spanish Trade Union Urges 45,000 Justice Officials to Launch Indefinite Strike o ..

1 minute ago
 Federal govt approves army deployment in Punjab KP ..

Federal govt approves army deployment in Punjab KP, ICT

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.