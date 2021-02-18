UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slim Majority Of Americans Expect COVID-19 Disruption Well Into 2021 - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:30 AM

Slim Majority of Americans Expect COVID-19 Disruption Well Into 2021 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A 53 percent majority of Americans expect disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic measures to persist through the first half of next year, an increase from 33 percent who said the same in late December, a new Gallup poll revealed.

Nevertheless, Americans have grown increasingly optimistic about the overall trajectory of the disease, a Gallup press release explaining the poll said on Wednesday.

"At the same time that more Americans predict the disruption due to COVID-19 will last longer, their perception of the current trajectory of the crisis has improved. The percentage saying the coronavirus situation is getting worse has dropped from 63 percent to 39 percent. Meanwhile, the percentages saying it is improving or is staying the same have both increased," the release said.

Optimism about the COVID-19 situation is up among all key demographic groups. One of the largest increases is among Democrats, with 34 percent saying the situation is getting better, compared with 9 percent who said the same in late December.

At the same time, the percentage of independents seeing improvement rose from 17 percent to 30 percent, while Republicans' views stayed about the same at just over 30 percent.

Gallup attributed expectations that the pandemic will last longer than anticipated to the US government's slow and disorganized rollout of vaccines as details emerged of new and potentially more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Same Gallup December Democrats All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

3 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

5 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

5 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

4 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.