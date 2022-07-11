Slim Majority of Americans Say Want to Re-Elect Their Representatives to Congress - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Slightly more than half of Americans want to re-elect their current representatives to the US Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"A slim majority of US registered voters, 53%, say their representative in Congress deserves reelection," a release on the survey said.

Another 21 percent say they believe most members of Congress should be reelected, the release also added. However, 41 percent of respondents said they think new lawmakers should be elected.

"Thirty percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 13% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say most members deserve reelection. This gap is consistent with the pattern whereby supporters of the majority party in Congress are more likely to favor another term for most members," the release said.

In the 2014 midterm elections, as well as the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, between 19% and 30% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters said most members of Congress deserved reelection, the release said.

Regarding US President Joe Biden, 33% of respondents said they would support him if he were to run, while 67% said they would not, the release said.

"The 33% reelect figure is significantly lower than his 41% job approval rating," the release said, adding the figure is 4% less than the support Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had in April 2018.

"Currently, 71% of Democratic registered voters, 27% of independents and 3% of Republicans think Biden deserves reelection," the release added.

Gallup conducted this poll among 1,015 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia on June 1-20. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at confidence level of 95%.