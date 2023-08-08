Open Menu

Slim Majority Of Likely US Voters Support Trump Indictment In January 6 Probe - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

A slim majority of likely voters in the United States support the indictment of former President Donald Trump on criminal charges linked to his alleged involvement in efforts to overthrow the 2020 US presidential election, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday

Fifty-one percent of respondents said they approve of the indictment, including 39% who strongly approve, the poll said. Voters aligned with the Democratic Party overwhelmingly approved of the indictment.

Forty-six percent of respondents said they disapprove of the charges, including 38% expressing strong disapproval, the poll said.

The poll surveyed 1,164 likely US voters on August 3, 6 and 7 and maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Trump on four criminal charges linked to Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe of the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and related efforts to change the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump faces charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy against rights for his alleged role in the matter.

The indictment comes ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Trump is making a bid for the Republican nomination. Trump has said he is innocent of all charges and has characterized the indictments as a continuation of the political witch hunt against him to prevent him from participating in the election.

Trump continues to lead in Republican Primary polling despite the legal processes against him.

