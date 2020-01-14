Slim Majority of US Voters Oppose Trump Administration Policy Toward Iran - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) A 51 percent majority of US voters opposed overall Trump administration policy toward Iran even though most do not expect the recent rise in tensions to result in war, according to a poll by Quinnipiac University.

"President Trump gets a negative approval rating for his handling of the nation's policy toward Iran, as 51 percent disapprove, while 43 percent approve," a press release summarizing the poll said on Monday.

The percentage nearly matched overall approval ratings for President Donald Trump, with 51 percent disapproval versus 43 percent approval, the release said.

A 58 percent majority do not expect war with Iran compared with 29 percent who do. Democrats split 43-43 percent on the question while 80 percent of Republicans believe war is unlikely, the release added.