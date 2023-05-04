UrduPoint.com

Slovak Agriculture Minister Says Ready To Resign Amid Subsidy Scandal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Slovak Agriculture Minister Says Ready to Resign Amid Subsidy Scandal

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Slovakia Samuel Vlcan announced on Thursday he was ready to resign in light of reports that a company associated with him received a subsidy from the government worth over a million dollars

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Slovakia Samuel Vlcan announced on Thursday he was ready to resign in light of reports that a company associated with him received a subsidy from the government worth over a million Dollars.

"I have informed Slovak president, prime minister and parliament speaker that I resign, or, more accurately, ask to revoke my authority," Vlcan was quoted by Slovak portal teraz.sk as saying.

Vlcan said that the final decision was up to the government, but noted that he did not see any violations on his part.

On Wednesday, Slovak opposition party Smer said that Reko Recycling company, in which Vlcan is a major shareholder with 55% stake, allegedly received non-refundable subsidies of over 1.4 million Euros ($1.5 million) from the Environment Ministry.

