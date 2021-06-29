UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak Army's Session With President's Participation Interrupted Over Bomb Threat- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Slovak Army's Session With President's Participation Interrupted Over Bomb Threat- Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A meeting of the Slovak army's command staff, with participation of President Zuzana Caputova and Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, was interrupted in the country's parliament on Tuesday because of an anonymous message about a bomb allegedly planted in the neighboring building, housing the supreme court, TV3 broadcaster reported.

At this meeting, the chief of staff was due to present a report on armed forces development. The session is expected to resume later in the afternoon.

According to TV3, the author of the anonymous message got in touch with the police and made claims about bombs in court buildings, without making any clarification, therefore, all the Slovak courts were evacuated.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Army Police Parliament All Court Housing

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

18 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.