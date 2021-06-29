PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A meeting of the Slovak army's command staff, with participation of President Zuzana Caputova and Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, was interrupted in the country's parliament on Tuesday because of an anonymous message about a bomb allegedly planted in the neighboring building, housing the supreme court, TV3 broadcaster reported.

At this meeting, the chief of staff was due to present a report on armed forces development. The session is expected to resume later in the afternoon.

According to TV3, the author of the anonymous message got in touch with the police and made claims about bombs in court buildings, without making any clarification, therefore, all the Slovak courts were evacuated.