Slovak Cabinet Extends Emergency Situation Regime Over COVID-19 Until May 28 - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Slovak government extended the coronavirus-related emergency situation regime for another 30 days, until May 28, the TA3 tv channel reported.

According to the legislation, the cabinet's decision must be approved by the republic's parliament within 20 days.

The emergency situation regime has been in effect in Slovakia since October 1, 2020.

The country has been vaccinating its 5.4 million population since December 27, 2020. According to the Health Ministry, 1,024,000 people received the first shot, and 419,590 people received both vaccine shots.