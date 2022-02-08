Slovak Committee on Defense Recommends Parliament to Approve Military Agreement With US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Slovak parliamentary committee on defense and security on Monday had recommended lawmakers to approve the military agreement between Slovakia and the United States, the Slovakian broadcaster TA3 reported.

The parliamentary discussion of this issue is scheduled for February 8, according to the broadcaster.

On February 3, the agreement on military cooperation between the the two nations was signed in Washington by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad. The deal will enter into force once it is approved by the Slovak parliament and signed by President Zuzana Caputova.

The agreement, if approved, will allow the US to use several Slovak military airfields and other military bases free of charge.

The agreement will be valid for 10 years, with the possibility of subsequent renewal or termination. The document provides for the allocation by the US of $100 million for the modernization of the Slovak defense infrastructure.

Slovak opposition parties and politicians have protested the agreement with the US, and Prosecutor General Maros Zhilinka found 35 inconsistencies with national legislation in it. A group of prominent retired politicians asked the Slovak president to send the draft agreement to the Constitutional Court for scrutiny, but she declined.