Slovak Counterintelligence in Contact With Austrian Colleagues After Vienna Shooting

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) After the shooting incidents in Vienna, the capital of neighboring Austria, the Slovak Information Service (SIS, counterintelligence) is in close contact with its Austrian colleagues and coordinates its activities with the republic's Interior Ministry, SIS said on Facebook.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in close contact with our Austrian colleagues and the republic's Interior Ministry," SIS said.

A group of unidentified assailants carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday.

The attacks in particular targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig said the death toll in the shooting had risen to two as a woman injured in the attack in the Austrian capital had died. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker was being sought.