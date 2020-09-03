UrduPoint.com
Slovak Court Sentences Mastermind Of Murder Of Investigative Journalist Kuciak To 25 Years

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 06:57 PM

A special criminal court in Slovakia on Thursday sentenced Tomas Szabo, who stands accused of masterminding the murder of prominent investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova two years ago, to 25 years behind bars

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A special criminal court in Slovakia on Thursday sentenced Tomas Szabo, who stands accused of masterminding the murder of prominent investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova two years ago, to 25 years behind bars.

Two other defendants on charges of arranging the notorious murder, businessman Marian Kocner and his ex-partner, Alena Zsuzsova, were acquitted.

The court sentenced the immediate perpetrator of the killing, gunman Miroslav Marcek, to 23 years in prison earlier this year, and his assistant, Zoltan Andrusko, to 15 years last year.

Kuciak and Kusnirova were shot dead at home in Velka Maca, an outskirt of the Slovak capital of Bratislava, on February 21, 2018. The murder of the journalist, who was known for his investigations into the corruption of high-ranking government officials and prominent businessmen, prompted mass public protests in Slovakia.

