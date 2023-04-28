UrduPoint.com

Slovak, Czech Presidents Arrive In Kiev - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Slovak, Czech Presidents Arrive in Kiev - Reports

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and her Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel, have arrived in Kiev on an official visit to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, media reported on Friday.

The Slovak and Czech leaders are going to meet with the Ukrainian president later in the day, Slovak news portal sme.sk reported.

Following their arrival, Caputova and Pavel visited the town of Borodyanka near Kiev, a former location of clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces, the report said.

Caputova said on social media that the joint visit to Ukraine with Pavel confirmed a new stage in relations between the leaders of Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

