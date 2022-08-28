MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Polish and Czech military planes will be patrolling the Slovak air space starting September 1, Slovak Defense Minister Jaro Nad said on Saturday.

"#Slovak sky will be protected by #Czech & #Polish air forces from 1st September.

Today, we signed airpolicing agreement with (Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova) & (Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak)," Nad tweeted.

The agreement was signed at the Kuchyna air base in Slovakia.

Slovakia will retire its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets in late August. The Slovak defense minister proposes to hand them over to Ukraine.