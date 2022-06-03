UrduPoint.com

Slovak Defense Minister Says Slovakia, Bulgaria Will Work To Enhance NATO's Eastern Flank

Slovak Defense Minister Says Slovakia, Bulgaria Will Work to Enhance NATO's Eastern Flank

The defense ministries of Slovakia and Bulgaria will actively cooperate in strengthening NATO's eastern flank and upgrading military equipment, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The defense ministries of Slovakia and Bulgaria will actively cooperate in strengthening NATO's eastern flank and upgrading military equipment, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Friday.

"Both our countries are on the eastern flank of NATO and facing similar threats, including hybrid ones. Our militaries are also undergoing the difficult process of modernizing the equipment, in which we could cooperate more actively. We also discussed the issue of military assistance to Ukraine," Nad said after holding talks in Bratislava with his Bulgarian counterpart, Dragomir Zakov, the Slovak TA3 broadcaster reported.

Zakov, for his part, praised the exchange of experience between the ministries in the field of countering disinformation. According to Zakov, both ministers agreed to expand not only bilateral cooperation but also partnership at the level of NATO and the European Union.

In May, the Slovak Defense Ministry announced that a state-linked defense manufacturer had signed a contract to repair and upgrade Ukrainian military equipment.

