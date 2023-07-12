Slovak Defense Minister Says Spanish Military to Arrive in Country in Fall

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar said on Tuesday that several hundred Spanish soldiers would be deployed in Slovakia in the fall for exercises.

On Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Spain would deploy its troops in Slovakia and reinforce its task force in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

"In the fall, the Spanish military should arrive for an exercise where specific details (of their work) will be determined," Sklenar told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

He added that several hundred Spanish servicemen would serve as part of a battle group at Slovak military training ground Lest.

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.