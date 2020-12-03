Slovak Ex-Police Chief Detained on Suspicion of Corruption - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Former Slovak police chief Milan Lucansky was arrested on Thursday in Bratislava as part of proceedings against high-ranking officials suspected of corruption, local media reported, citing police sources.

On Wednesday, deputy director of the SIS intelligence service Boris Beno and three other top-ranked police officials were charged with corruption-related crimes.

According to Slovak Dennik N newspaper, Lucansky avoided detention on Wednesday, since he was in Croatia. On Thursday, he returned to Bratislava and went to the police station himself, where he was arrested.

Lucansky served as chief of police from June 2018 to August 2020.

His predecessor, Tibor Gaspar, was arrested in early November.

Investigations into the connections of figures engaged in the shadow economy with major politicians and employees of the special services and police began in Slovakia after the murder, in February 2018, of Jan Kuciak, a journalist at the Aktuality newspaper, who wrote materials on this topic. Under pressure from the opposition, several employees of the government apparatus were forced to leave their posts, including the head of the ministry of internal affairs, the ministry of culture and the police, as well as Prime Minister Robert Fico.