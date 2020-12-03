UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak Ex-Police Chief Detained On Suspicion Of Corruption - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Slovak Ex-Police Chief Detained on Suspicion of Corruption - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Former Slovak police chief Milan Lucansky was arrested on Thursday in Bratislava as part of proceedings against high-ranking officials suspected of corruption, local media reported, citing police sources.

On Wednesday, deputy director of the SIS intelligence service Boris Beno and three other top-ranked police officials were charged with corruption-related crimes.

According to Slovak Dennik N newspaper, Lucansky avoided detention on Wednesday, since he was in Croatia. On Thursday, he returned to Bratislava and went to the police station himself, where he was arrested.

Lucansky served as chief of police from June 2018 to August 2020.

His predecessor, Tibor Gaspar, was arrested in early November.

Investigations into the connections of figures engaged in the shadow economy with major politicians and employees of the special services and police began in Slovakia after the murder, in February 2018, of Jan Kuciak, a journalist at the Aktuality newspaper, who wrote materials on this topic. Under pressure from the opposition, several employees of the government apparatus were forced to leave their posts, including the head of the ministry of internal affairs, the ministry of culture and the police, as well as Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Prime Minister Police Police Station Milan Bratislava Slovakia Croatia February June August November 2018 2020 Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE observes International Day of People with Disa ..

42 seconds ago

Abdul Razak Dawood is glad as figures show increas ..

44 minutes ago

New cohort of innovators and problem solvers join ..

46 minutes ago

Huawei's Mate series elevates the flagship smartph ..

49 minutes ago

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, say ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.