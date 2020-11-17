UrduPoint.com
Slovak Far-right Groups Protest Against Virus Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:26 PM

Thousands protested in the Slovak capital Bratislava on Tuesday against government coronavirus restrictions, defying a ban on gatherings of more than six people

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Thousands protested in the Slovak capital Bratislava on Tuesday against government coronavirus restrictions, defying a ban on gatherings of more than six people.

"Stop Covid terror! We want freedom!", read one of the signs at the protest, with others calling on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign.

Most of the protesters wore no masks, which are required outdoors at all times in Slovakia.

"I don't like the government telling me what to do," Jaroslav, a 54-year-old taxi driver, told AFP at the protest.

"Wear a mask, get tested, stay at home -- they do nothing but give us orders. We are not animals," he said.

Police fired tear gas at protesters after they broke through a cordon near government offices.

"Matovic is a virus," said Marian Kotleba, an opposition MP and chairman of the far-right LSNS party, which helped organise the protest.

The protest comes on the anniversary of the bloodless Velvet Revolution in 1989 which swept away the regime in former Czechoslovakia, ushering in capitalism and democracy.

In a televised address on Monday, President Zuzana Caputova had called on Slovaks to commemorate the anniversary "as a dignified celebration of re-gained freedom and democracy.""Slovakia, as well as other countries are currently experiencing a situation in which it's necessary to temporarily restrict our rights and freedoms in order to protect other important values, particularly life and health," she said.

Slovakia is conducting mass coronavirus testing of the population using antigen tests. The rate of positive cases has been around 1 percent.

