UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak Foreign Minister Condemns Alleged Poisoning Of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:10 AM

Slovak Foreign Minister Condemns Alleged Poisoning of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok has condemned the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny with a nerve agent of the Novichok group.

On Wednesday, the German government said that a military laboratory had undeniable proof that the 44-year-old Russian government critic had been poisoned with the nerve agent. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no toxin traces had been found in Navalny's samples during his treatment in Russia.

"I strongly condemn the use of Novichok against Alexey Navalny. Transparent and full investigation by Russian authorities is urgently needed," Korcok wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Navalny fell gravely ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20. He was placed in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was transported to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter German Omsk August From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

7 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

8 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

7 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

7 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

8 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.