Slovak Foreign Minister Condemns Alleged Poisoning of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok has condemned the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny with a nerve agent of the Novichok group.

On Wednesday, the German government said that a military laboratory had undeniable proof that the 44-year-old Russian government critic had been poisoned with the nerve agent. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no toxin traces had been found in Navalny's samples during his treatment in Russia.

"I strongly condemn the use of Novichok against Alexey Navalny. Transparent and full investigation by Russian authorities is urgently needed," Korcok wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Navalny fell gravely ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20. He was placed in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was transported to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.