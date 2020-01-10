Slovak Foreign Minister Lajcak Doubts Legality of US Drone Attack That Killed Soleimani

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak has questioned the legality of a US drone attack that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq last week, ahead of an emergency meeting of European foreign ministers in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak has questioned the legality of a US drone attack that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq last week, ahead of an emergency meeting of European foreign ministers in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday.

Lajcak was asked whether he believed that the US military operation to kill Soleimani was a breach of international law, while fielding questions from journalists.

"Well there are several opinions, some of them believe that yes, it was," Lajcak stated.

When asked whether he shared this opinion, the Slovak foreign minister hinted that he considered the killing of Soleimani to be illegal.

"Well I tend to agree with that," Lajcak said.

The Slovak foreign minister also stated that Friday's meeting of top diplomats should have three Primary aims: de-escalate the situation in Iran; establish support mechanisms for Iraq; and to ensure the preservation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a deal signed in 2015 to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport on January 3. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

US President Donald Trump said on January 5 that the United States had identified 52 targets, including cultural sites, that would be struck if Iran retaliated for the US killing of its top commander Qasem Soleimani.

Trump's comments were criticized by Tehran, and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that any attack on Iranian cultural sites would constitute a violation of international law. Iran conducted retaliatory airstrikes on two military bases in Iraq on Wednesday.