Slovak Foreign Minister Says Creation of EU Security Union Can Help Fight Terrorism

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The creation of the EU Security Union would help fight terrorism in the region, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Monday, in the wake of brutal terrorist attacks in France and Austria.

The two countries have been on a high alert over the growing terrorist threat due to the recent attacks, including the beheading of a French teacher in Paris by a radicalized teen on October 16, a deadly knife stabbing of three people in France's Nice nearly two weeks after, and a series of shootings in different parts of the Austrian capital of Vienna on November 2, which resulted in four fatalities and dozens of people wounded.

"In addition to COVID-19 and a number of other issues, we also paid attention to the fight against terrorism, since recently there were terrorist attacks in the Austrian capital and in France. After the European Union managed to create a single market, a Currency union, and now we are talking about joint forces in creating a digital union, it seems that it is necessary to create the EU Security Union as soon as possible," Korcok said following a video conference with his counterparts from Austria and the Czech Republic.

According to the Slovak minister, it is necessary to mobilize all EU states and create a comprehensive security concept that would be trusted by all citizens of the EU member states.

The head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry also announced the proposals of the Austrian and Czech colleagues to strengthen cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and the special services of the EU member states.

On July 24, the European Commission published the new EU Security Union strategy that sets out the main actions, tools and measures to ensure European security, both in the physical and digital world. The strategy will cover the period from 2020-2025. It maps out four strategic priorities for action at the EU level: a future-proof security environment, tackling evolving threats, protecting Europeans from terrorism and organized crime, and a strong European security ecosystem.