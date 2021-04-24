UrduPoint.com
Slovak Foreign Minister Says Expelled Russian Diplomats Were Suspected By Special Services

Slovakia has decided to expel three employees of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava since they were under suspicion of the country's special services, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Slovakia has decided to expel three employees of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava since they were under suspicion of the country's special services, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Saturday.

On Friday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that three Russian diplomats in Bratislava must leave the country within a week in accordance with the current geopolitical situation, as well as with the situation in the Czech Republic. Korcok announced that the country would take strong action to support the Czech Republic over the recent diplomatic row with Moscow.

"Slovakia's special services are monitoring the activities of foreign special services on our territory, as it happens elsewhere. They do it continuously, no matter what happens.

We have recently received the information from our special services that three employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Bratislava were not acting the way diplomats are supposed to act and a reverent political decision was take," Korcok told the Czech news outlet Respekt.

According to the minister, this decision is, of course, connected with the situation in the Czech Republic, from where 18 Russian diplomats were expelled earlier this week amid a undercover spies dispute.

"We acted based on the information of our special services. This is a sovereign Slovak decision. But, it is clear that we decided to act this way following the request of the Czech Republic to show solidarity," Korcok added.

