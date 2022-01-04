Slovak Foreign Minister Says Important for NATO Members to Partake in US-Russia Dialogue

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok underscored the importance of bringing other NATO member countries into the dialogue between the United States and Russia, during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Korcok and his colleagues from the Bucharest Nine group discussed the US-Russia talks on European security with Washington's top diplomat.

"I appreciate that the US actively involves other NATO member countries in the bilateral talks with the Russian Federation. I think it very important that we are part of this dialogue, especially in light of the ongoing preparations for the talks between NATO and Russia that will take place on January 12 in Brussels," Korcok said, as quoted by the Slovakian Foreign Ministry.

The minister noted that the NATO countries are ready to have an open dialogue with Russia.

Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12 and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe the following day.