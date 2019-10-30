UrduPoint.com
Slovak Foreign Minister Slams 50-Day Polling Moratorium Before Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:05 PM

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak on Wednesday criticized the country parliament's decision to introduce a 50-day moratorium for public opinion polling before elections

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak on Wednesday criticized the country parliament's decision to introduce a 50-day moratorium for public opinion polling before elections.

On Monday, the National Council of the Slovak Republic adopted a bill extending the current moratorium on conducting surveys of public opinion from 14 to 50 days.

"The extension of the moratorium's length is a short-sighted political decision, which undermines the reputation of our republic. Only Cameroon and Tunisia have a longer ban on polls ahead of elections, meaning that we find ourselves in such a group [of countries], in which we wouldn't want to be," Lajcak said during a broadcast speech.

At the same time, he expressed hope that Slovak President Zuzana Caputova would veto the bill.

The initiative has cause different responses from Slovakia's political groups. Some condemned the measure, including Justice Minister Gabor Gal, who claimed that it went again the country's constitution. Others, like Agriculture Minister Gabriela Matecna supported it, claiming that voters must make their choice by studying party programs instead of paying attention to polls.

