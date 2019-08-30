UrduPoint.com
Slovak Foreign Minister Slams Serbian Plans To Sign Trade Agreement With EAEU

Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:50 AM

Serbia's desire to sign a trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) raises questions and will not bring Belgrade closer to the European Union, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Serbia's desire to sign a trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) raises questions and will not bring Belgrade closer to the European Union, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Russian ambassador to Serbia said that Belgrade and the EAEU may sign a free trade agreement on October 25. On Wednesday, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic said that Belgrade was planning to increase exports to the EAEU member states by 50 percent following the signing of the free trade agreement with the bloc.

"That is confusing.

You cannot be marching in several directions at the same time. If you are serious about your European orientation, then obviously you make political decisions that bring you closer to it. This is not one of them," Lajcak said, when arrived at an informal meeting of ministers of foreign affairs in Helsinki.

On August 9, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called for the acceleration of the signing of EAEU free trade agreements with Serbia and Singapore.

The EAEU was created in 2014 by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the member countries.

