Slovak Foreign Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19 Upon Return From Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Slovak Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 Upon Return from Kiev

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday upon his arrival from Ukraine, where he had been on a two-day working visit.

"So today, there are very positive news.

First, (Slovak skier) Petra Vlhova (won gold at the Olympics), then (an agreement on military cooperation with the United States was approved by) the parliamentary vote, and finally, thirdly, unfortunately, the result of the COVID test: positive. I could do without the last 'positive' news," Korcok wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier in the week, Korcok together with his Austrian and Czech counterparts, Alexander Schallenberg and Jan Lipavsky, paid a two-day working visit to Kiev. The leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed increasing tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border, European security, as well as ongoing Ukraine's reforms.

>