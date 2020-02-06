UrduPoint.com
Slovak Foreign Minister To Visit Turkey, Discuss Bilateral Ties With Cavusoglu - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:10 AM

Slovak Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey, Discuss Bilateral Ties With Cavusoglu - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak will visit Turkey from Thursday to Saturday, and will discuss the bilateral relations with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the visit will be paid by Lajcak at the invitation of Cavusoglu.

"During the visit, all aspects of bilateral relations as well as opportunities for further enhancement of cooperation between Turkey and Slovakia will be elaborated, Turkey's membership process to the EU will be addressed, also views on regional and international issues will be exchanged," the statement said on late Wednesday.

Lajcak has visited Turkey twice: in August 2018 and November 2018, while Cavusoglu attended the 4th Visegrad Group + Turkey Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bratislava in April 2019.

