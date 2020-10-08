UrduPoint.com
Slovak Foreign Ministry Recalls Ambassador In Minsk For Consultations

Slovak Foreign Ministry Recalls Ambassador in Minsk for Consultations

The Slovak Foreign Ministry has decided to recall the ambassador in Minsk for consultations in order to express solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Slovak Foreign Ministry has decided to recall the ambassador in Minsk for consultations in order to express solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Thursday.

As the Minsk-EU relations deteriorated after the presidential election in Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry asked Poland and Lithuania to reduce the diplomatic presence in the country. Belarusian ambassadors in Poland and Lithuania were recalled to Minsk for consultations.

"I have decided to recall our Head of Mission in #Minsk for consultations to Slovakia as expression of solidarity with Lithuania and Poland. Steps taken by Belarus authorities against other EU Member states are unacceptable. EU remains united in its support of people of Belarus," Kocok wrote on Twitter.

