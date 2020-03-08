UrduPoint.com
Slovak Foreign Ministry Recommends Citizens Abstain From Visiting Italy Amid COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:50 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Slovak Foreign Ministry advised on Sunday its citizens to refrain from traveling to Italy due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"In connection with the Italian government's decree on closing the areas of northern Italy for visiting and leaving due to the massive spread of coronavirus cases there, the Slovak Foreign Ministry recommends that citizens of the republic should not visit Italy.

The Foreign Ministry also draws attention to the fact that cases of the virus are registered in the Vatican and San Marino," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree restricting movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche amid coronavirus outbreak. The restrictions will last until April 3.

Slovakia has so far confirmed three cases of the disease in the country.

