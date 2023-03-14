UrduPoint.com

Slovak Gov't May Decide On Transfer Of MiG-29 Fighters To Ukraine On Wednesday - Military

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine on Wednesday - Military

The Slovak government may make a decision to supply 10 discarded MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine at its next meeting on March 15, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Slovak government may make a decision to supply 10 discarded MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine at its next meeting on March 15, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels on February 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters. Heger initially told Zelenskyy that Slovakia would do its best to grant the request. However, opposition leader from the Direction - Slovak Social Democracy party and ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Heger's promise was unconstitutional, since his incumbent government is interim and performing duties until the snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for September 30.

"I am convinced, like many experts in constitutional law, that the government has the competence to make a decision (on fighters). I have also promised debates with members of parliament, and I will keep my promise. I assume that the government will make the decision. No time frame has been set yet, but I do not exclude that it will be decided on Wednesday. It will become clear after the evening debate with lawmakers," Nad told reporters.

Slovak media reported that the country had 11 MiG-29 fighters, of which 10 aircraft could be transferred to Ukraine and one to a museum, as the Slovak air force no longer uses them.

