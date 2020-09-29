UrduPoint.com
Slovak Gov't To Impose Emergency Situation Regime From Oct 1 Over COVID-19 -Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Slovak government intends on Wednesday to impose an emergency situation regime in the republic from October 1 in connection with a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

"In the spring, the emergency situation regime concerned mainly the health sector, this time it will be a general emergency situation regime," the prime minister said after a meeting of the republic's response center at a press conference broadcast by online tv channels.

During the first wave of the novel coronavirus disease, the emergency situation regime was in effect in Slovakia from March 16 to June 16.

