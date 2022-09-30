UrduPoint.com

Slovak Health Care Union Says Almost 2,000 Doctors To Resign Over Low Salaries

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Slovak Health Care Union Says Almost 2,000 Doctors to Resign Over Low Salaries

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Nearly 2,000 doctors in 27 hospitals of Slovakia dissatisfied with low salaries and the overall level of health care financing in the country have started resigning, the head of the health care workers' union, Peter Visolajsky, said on Thursday.

"At least 1948 doctors working in 27 hospitals in the country intend to apply for resignation, and I do not exclude that their number may increase in the coming days. There are foreigners working in our medical institutions among those who are leaving. I am proud of the behavior of these doctors who risk their positions for the sake of the health of patients and the improvement of the situation in hospitals," Visolajsky said, as quoted by Teraz agency.

Visolajsky also said that representatives from a variety of specialties like cardiologists, trauma surgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatricians and others, have submitted resignation applications, adding that negotiations between the union and employers and the government have been going on for a long time, but have not yielded a significant result.

"For example, no large hospital in Bratislava would be able to function properly without these doctors," the union head added.

According to the media, the medical workers' union is pushing for an increase in the salaries of doctors without specialization to 4,400 Euros compared to 1,300 euros now, and for doctors with specialization and at least 40 years of experience to 5,800 euros instead of 2,600 euros now.

On Wednesday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that energy crisis and rising electricity prices could put the country's economy on the verge of collapse unless the European Union provides more financial help.

