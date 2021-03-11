Slovak health minister resigns

Slovakia's health minister announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to defuse a political crisis over the government's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic

Slovakia's health minister announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to defuse a political crisis over the government's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Two minor coalition parties conditioned their stay in government on my resignation. I do not want to make any obstructions therefore I am resigning from my position," Marek Krajci told journalists.

"This is an act of responsibility," the minister said.

The SaS and Za Ludi parties had insisted on a reshuffle in the government led by Prime Minister Igor Matovic, chairman of the OLaNO party, following a controversial purchase of two million Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

Matovic called the departure "an immoral decision by our coalition partners" and insisted Krajci should stay in his post until the Sputnik V vaccination campaign was in full swing.

"We do not want anyone to block the usage of the Russian vaccine," Matovic said.

The EU country of 5.4 million people currently has the world's second highest per capita rate of Covid deaths after its neighbour Czech Republic and one of the highest contagion rates, according to an AFP tally based on official data.