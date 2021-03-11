UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak Health Minister Resigns

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:02 PM

Slovak health minister resigns

Slovakia's health minister announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to defuse a political crisis over the government's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Slovakia's health minister announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to defuse a political crisis over the government's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Two minor coalition parties conditioned their stay in government on my resignation. I do not want to make any obstructions therefore I am resigning from my position," Marek Krajci told journalists.

"This is an act of responsibility," the minister said.

The SaS and Za Ludi parties had insisted on a reshuffle in the government led by Prime Minister Igor Matovic, chairman of the OLaNO party, following a controversial purchase of two million Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

Matovic called the departure "an immoral decision by our coalition partners" and insisted Krajci should stay in his post until the Sputnik V vaccination campaign was in full swing.

"We do not want anyone to block the usage of the Russian vaccine," Matovic said.

The EU country of 5.4 million people currently has the world's second highest per capita rate of Covid deaths after its neighbour Czech Republic and one of the highest contagion rates, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Czech Republic Post From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister felicitates Muslims on Shab-e-Meraj ..

3 minutes ago

Hungary to Ask European Commission to Publish Vacc ..

3 minutes ago

Excise dept seizes 465 kg charas, 400 kg bhang

3 minutes ago

Blood-clot risk 'no higher' in vaccinated people: ..

3 minutes ago

Zulfi seeks South Korea cooperation in developing ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.