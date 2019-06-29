PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) In 2018, Russian and Chinese intelligence services were the most active in trying to penetrate the Slovakian government agencies and get access to the country's telecommunication technologies, a report released by the Slovak Information Service (SIS) on Friday said.

"Russian special service agents operating in Slovakia, mostly under a diplomatic guise, were trying to recruit staff working in the central government apparatus, security agencies as well as defense and energy sectors," the SIS report said.

SIS said that first and foremost, the Russian and Chinese agents were trying to gain access and collect information on Slovakia's telecommunication technologies.

On Thursday, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that Tallinn had recorded an increase of external meddling in its governmental authorities. He suggested that the European bloc should simulate emergency cyberattack scenarios that would help EU member states better defend against possible attacks.

Cybersecurity has been at the forefront of the European Union's agenda. Last week, the European Council adopted a new strategic framework for 2019-2024, in which the improvement of Europe's capacity to protect its communication networks against external interference and possible cyberattacks played a key role.