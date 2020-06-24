UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovak Leader Quarantined As Office Employee Had Contact With COVID-19 Patient - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

Slovak Leader Quarantined as Office Employee Had Contact With COVID-19 Patient - Reports

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova went under home quarantine after one of the presidential office employees had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova went under home quarantine after one of the presidential office employees had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Slovakia's RSI broadcaster, the leader will be quarantined until Friday.

All meetings of Caputova scheduled for this period are canceled.

So far, Slovakia has confirmed a total of 1,607 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 28 deaths and 1,448 recoveries.

Related Topics

Slovakia Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

44 minutes ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

59 minutes ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

Trump's G7 Invite Shows South Korea Stepping Onto ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.