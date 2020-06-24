Slovak Leader Quarantined as Office Employee Had Contact With COVID-19 Patient - Reports

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova went under home quarantine after one of the presidential office employees had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova went under home quarantine after one of the presidential office employees had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Slovakia's RSI broadcaster, the leader will be quarantined until Friday.

All meetings of Caputova scheduled for this period are canceled.

So far, Slovakia has confirmed a total of 1,607 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 28 deaths and 1,448 recoveries.