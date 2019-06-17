UrduPoint.com
Slovak Liberal Ex-president Launches Opposition Party

Slovakia's former president Andrej Kiska on Monday launched a centrist political party, saying he wants to join forces with the opposition to defeat the populist government in next year's general election

The move comes two days after anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova, a fellow liberal and vocal government critic, was sworn in as Slovakia's first female president.

Kiska, 56, is a self-made millionaire who earned his fortune in theUnited States before taking office in 2014. He decided not to run for a secondterm.

