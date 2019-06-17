Slovak Liberal Ex-president Launches Opposition Party
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:56 PM
Slovakia's former president Andrej Kiska on Monday launched a centrist political party, saying he wants to join forces with the opposition to defeat the populist government in next year's general election
The move comes two days after anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova, a fellow liberal and vocal government critic, was sworn in as Slovakia's first female president.
Kiska, 56, is a self-made millionaire who earned his fortune in theUnited States before taking office in 2014. He decided not to run for a secondterm.