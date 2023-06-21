UrduPoint.com

Slovak Parliament Adopts Resolution To Recognize 'Holodomor' In Ukraine As Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Slovak Parliament Adopts Resolution to Recognize 'Holodomor' in Ukraine As Genocide

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Slovak parliament on Tuesday adopted a resolution to recognize the famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933, which is labeled "the Holodomor" by Kiev, as genocide, according to materials published after the meeting.

The Slovak parliament says on its website that the adoption of the resolution was supported by 84 lawmakers out of 113 present at the meeting.

According to the teraz.sk news portal, the resolution states that the "Holodomor" was associated with the intent to eliminate a group of people by deliberately setting such living conditions that should have led to their liquidation.

In addition, according to the portal, the lawmakers expressed regret over the events now taking place in Ukraine.

