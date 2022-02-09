Slovak Parliament Approves Agreement on Military Cooperation With US - Reports

Lawmakers of the Slovakian parliament on Wednesday approved the agreement on military cooperation with the United States by a majority of votes, the media reported

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Lawmakers of the Slovakian parliament on Wednesday approved the agreement on military cooperation with the United States by a majority of votes, the media reported.

According to the TA3 broadcaster, the lawmakers approved the agreement signed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad on February 3.