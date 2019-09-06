UrduPoint.com
Slovak Parliament Postpones Vote Of No Confidence In Prime Minister Until Monday - Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

The Slovak parliament has postponed the vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini until Monday since not even the minimum number of lawmakers required to consider the motion were present, Speaker Andrej Danko told reporters on Friday

"Today the session was attended by 60 lawmakers, while a quorum requires 76 [out of 150] parliamentarians. As a result of that I rescheduled the emergency session with this agenda for Monday, September 9," Danko said on national television.

The emergency session on the no-confidence motion was initiated by 32 opposition lawmakers in light of a scandal around Deputy Justice Minister Monika Jankovska, who is suspected of having contacts with criminal organizations.

The scandal is rooted in the 2018 murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee. Five people, including businessman Marian Kocner, were arrested as part of the investigation. According to Slovak media, Jankovska maintained communication with Kocner.

The current coalition, made of the center-left Direction - Social Democracy and centrist Most-Hid parties, has 75 out of 150 seats in the parliament. However, reportedly not all opposition parties are calling for Pellegrini's resignation.

