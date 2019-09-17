Slovak Parliament Rejects Opposition Bid to Oust Prime Minister in No-Confidence Vote

(@imziishan)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A 66-62 vote in the Slovak Parliament on Tuesday saved Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini who faced a no-confidence motion launched by the opposition.

The vote was aired by the country's broadcasters.

In August, opposition lawmakers initiated an extraordinary session for a no-confidence vote over Pellegrini failing to fire a justice minister suspected of contacts with criminals. Two weeks ago, Monika Jankovska resigned but opposition still insisted on a vote.