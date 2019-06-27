Slovak Parliament Speaker Denies Claims Delegation Left PACE Session Over Russia

(@imziishan)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The majority of the members of the Slovak delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) supported restoring Russia's rights, while only one lawmaker voted against the declaration in violation of Slovakia's official position, a statement by the Slovak parliament speaker, Andrej Danko, and Lubos Blaga, the head of the delegation to PACE, shared with Sputnik, read.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian delegation head, Volodymyr Ariev, released a statement, saying that the delegations of Ukraine, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia decided to leave the ongoing PACE session and return home for further consultations with their respective governments after Russia got its voting rights in PACE fully restored. According to Slovakia's statement, this declaration by several countries had been interpreted by media outlets across the world as a sign that these states had left the PACE session in protest against the restoration of Russia's rights.

"The chairperson of the National Council [parliament] of Slovakia Andrej Danko and the head of the permanent national delegation to PACE, Lubos Blaga, categorically distance themselves from the aforementioned statement [by several countries] that contradicts Slovakia's position ... The majority of members of the Slovak delegation to PACE at the historic voting on Monday, June 24, voted to restore Russia's voting right," the statement, issued on Wednesday, read.

Danko, Blaga and other lawmakers supported the declaration, supporting the restoration of Russia's rights, while opposition parliamentarian Martin Poliacik voted against it, according to the statement.

The statement pointed out that Poliacik "abused his powers and signed the joint statement by the delegations of Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland and Ukraine, which criticizes the Council of Europe for the violation of basic principles and loss of confidence."

Representatives of Slovakian ruling parties fully back the restoration of Russia's rights in PACE and have been repeatedly expressed their support for it in their speeches, the statement read.

"We are very happy that thanks to us, on Monday, Russia received back [at PACE] what belongs to it," the statement argued.

The document added that on Thursday, the Slovak parliament will vote to exclude Poliacik from the country's delegation to PACE.

On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE were not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

The conflict between Russia and PACE erupted after Russian lawmakers were stripped of their voting rights in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia back in 2014. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faces within the organization. The country froze its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments until such time as the Russian delegation's rights are restored.