The Slovak parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 14 to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for the supply of MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev, Slovak news portal Teraz reported on Friday.

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Slovak parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 14 to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for the supply of MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev, Slovak news portal Teraz reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that Zelenskyy formally asked him to supply MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine on the sidelines of the recent EU summit in Brussels. Heger said that he would make every effort to fulfill Zelenskyy's request, adding that he had already informed Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad about it. The prime minister said that forthcoming negotiations would reveal when fighter jets could be delivered to Ukraine.

The extraordinary parliamentary meeting on the supply of MiG-29s was initiated by the Direction - Slovak Social Democracy opposition party, which considered unconstitutional Heger's promise to deliver MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, the news portal said.

Slovak broadcaster TA3 reported that behind-the-scenes debates about the possible transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine are already underway in the country's parliament.

The Slovak air force has suspended the use of MiG-29 fighter jets since February 2022 as their maintenance was carried out by Russian engineers.