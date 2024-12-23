Open Menu

Slovak PM Fico On Surprise Visit To Kremlin To Talk Gas Deliveries

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Slovak PM Fico on surprise visit to Kremlin to talk gas deliveries

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin held surprise talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin on Sunday to discuss the future of Russian gas deliveries.

The two leaders also discussed the conflict in Ukraine, just hours after Putin had warned of harsh reprisals against Kyiv over a drone attack.

Slovakia, which heavily relies on Russian gas, has raised concerns about the prospect of losing supplies as a contract allowing its transit through Ukraine expires by year-end. Ukraine has made it clear it will not renew a transit contract that expires on December 31.

Fico is one of the few European leaders Putin has stayed friendly with since the 2022 eruption of hostilities with Ukraine. The visit by Fico, whose country is a NATO and European Union member, had not been previously announced.

Russian tv journalist Pavel Zarubin, a Kremlin insider, posted a short video showing the two leaders smiling and shaking hands.

Later Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov only confirmed that the meeting had ended, adding that the two leaders would not make a joint statement.

But Fico, in a statement posted on his Facebook account after the talks, said Sunday's meeting was "in response to" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opposing any "transit of gas through Ukraine to our territory".

Fico said Putin had confirmed Russia's "readiness... to continue to supply gas to the West and to Slovakia, which is practically impossible after 1 January 2025", but did not elaborate.

Both leaders exchanged views on the conflict in Ukraine, and "the possibility of an early peaceful end" to it.

Related Topics

Drone Attack NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Facebook European Union Visit Vladimir Putin Slovakia January December Gas Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two ..

Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers

23 minutes ago
 Court postpones decision on £190 million referenc ..

Court postpones decision on £190 million reference against Imran Khan, Bushra B ..

35 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arr ..

ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE

1 hour ago
 Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for S ..

Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

4 hours ago
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE un ..

Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday

11 hours ago
 Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

13 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibition ..

Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..

15 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under U ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage

15 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, ..

Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments

16 hours ago

More Stories From World