UrduPoint.com

Slovak PM Launches New Party Before Snap Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Slovak PM launches new party before snap elections

Acting Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Tuesday launched a new political party, after quitting his old one months ahead of a general election scheduled for September

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Acting Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Tuesday launched a new political party, after quitting his old one months ahead of a general election scheduled for September.

"I am now the leader of a new party called Demokrati (Democrats)," Heger told reporters, adding that it is a centre-right movement.

The party's founding members also include four cabinet ministers from his former OLaNO party.

Heger announced in a Facebook post on Monday that he had quit OLaNO, saying that his role and mission in the party had been fulfilled.

"I have my own vision of politics. I know that if I want to fulfil it, I have to go my own way," he added.

"Life simply brings situations where we have to make a decision.

I'm doing it today." The centre-right government coalition won the 2020 general election in the country of 5.4 million on an anti-corruption programme.

Heger replaced OLaNO leader Igor Matovic as prime minister in April 2021, following a quarrel within the ruling four-party alliance.

In December, the government lost a no-confidence vote. It is now caretaking the country until the new election.

Following the no-confidence motion and the ensuing political crisis, the prime minister's ratings dwindled.

Only 19 percent of voters expressed their trust in Heger last month, compared to 28 percent a year ago.

The EU and NATO member's early general election is due to be held on September 30.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Vote Facebook Alliance April September December Democrats 2020 Post From Government Cabinet Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

7 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

7 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

7 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.